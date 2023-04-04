Media

Democrats, Liberals Accuse Donald Trump Jr. Of Endangering Judge’s Family By Posting Article

Conservatives Gather At Annual CPAC Event

(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Nicole Silverio Media Reporter
Font Size:

Democrats and liberals accused Donald Trump Jr. of endangering the family of the judge who oversaw his father’s arraignment Tuesday after posting an article about his daughter.

Trump Jr. tweeted a Breitbart article on how the daughter of Juan Merchan, acting justice of the New York County Supreme Court, reportedly worked for the 2020 Biden-Harris campaign.

“Seems relevant…yet another connection in this hand picked democrat show trial. The BS never ends folks,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

Several Democratic aides and former staffers of prominent Democrats shamed Trump Jr., as well as Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Trump’s second son, Eric, for sharing the reporting.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. have all posted photos of the judge’s daughter on social media. My God,” podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen said.

Breitbart reported that Merchan’s daughter, Loren, worked as the “Director of Digital Persuasion” for “Kamala Harris for the People” from February 2019 to December 2019. The Biden-Harris campaign was reportedly a client of the company. (RELATED: ‘Communist-Level Sh*t’: Trump Family Reacts To Indictment)

Trump previously accused Merchan of “hating” him in a Friday Truth Social post and of being “hand picked” by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Merchan oversaw the criminal case of the Trump Organization for alleged fraud and tax evasion. He sentenced the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, to five months behind bars and five years probation.

“The Judge ‘assigned’ to my With Hunt Case, a ‘Case’ that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME,” Trump wrote. “His name is Juan Manuel Marchan [sic], was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who ‘railroaded’ my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a ‘plea’ deal (Plead GUILTY, even if you are not, 90 DAYS, fight us in Court, 10 years (life!) in jail. He strong armed Allen, which a judge is not allowed to do, & treated my companies, which didn’t ‘plead,’ VICIOUSLY. APPEALING!”

Trump arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Court and pleaded not guilty to 34 charges related to allegedly falsifying business records in the first degree. A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump for allegedly paying $130,000 in hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels to remain quiet on their alleged extramarital affair before the 2016 presidential election.