Democrats, Liberals Accuse Donald Trump Jr. Of Endangering Judge’s Family By Posting Article

Democrats and liberals accused Donald Trump Jr. of endangering the family of the judge who oversaw his father’s arraignment Tuesday after posting an article about his daughter.

Trump Jr. tweeted a Breitbart article on how the daughter of Juan Merchan, acting justice of the New York County Supreme Court, reportedly worked for the 2020 Biden-Harris campaign.

“Seems relevant…yet another connection in this hand picked democrat show trial. The BS never ends folks,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

Seems relevant… yet another connection in this hand picked democrat show trial. The BS never ends folks. Daughter of Judge on Trump Case Worked on Biden-Harris Campaign https://t.co/5FtA7K9732 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 4, 2023

Several Democratic aides and former staffers of prominent Democrats shamed Trump Jr., as well as Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Trump’s second son, Eric, for sharing the reporting.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. have all posted photos of the judge’s daughter on social media. My God,” podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. have all posted photos of the judge’s daughter on social media. My God. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 4, 2023

Also on Twitter. It’s an effort to show the judge has a conflict because his daughter worked for the Biden-Harris campaign. That’s not a conflict for the judge & exposing his family to risk by posting photos like this, completely unacceptable. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 4, 2023

WOW: Donald Trump Jr. just posted a picture from mud rag Breitbart of the judge’s daughter. Corrupt. Damning. Disgusting. (blurred for her protection) pic.twitter.com/J6bZoKwVl6 — Larry Huynh (@larryhuynh) April 4, 2023

I won’t even post the screenshot. This is a disgrace and is revolting on every level. I’m sickened and you should be too. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) April 4, 2023

Donald Trump Jr has tweeted a photo of the NY judge’s daughter. This contributes to the risk and threat picture and is an indicator of the threat strategy we’re likely to see moving forward. — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) April 4, 2023

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump, Jr. has just posted a photo and story on Twitter and Truth Social about the young daughter of the judge in his father’s case. These men are mobsters and menaces. They intend to cause fear and harm. — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 4, 2023

Donald Trump Jr. posting a photo of the judge’s daughter is not the smartest move. Wow. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) April 4, 2023

Donald Trump Jr. just posted a picture of the Judge’s daughter and he needs to be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/843rHCgm3z — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) April 4, 2023

Donald Trump Jr. threatening the judge’s daughter is outrageous. — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) April 4, 2023

Donald Trump Jr. published a photo of the judge’s daughter. Donald Trump published a photo of himself swinging a baseball bat against a juxtaposed photo of the DA. Don’t normalize this. — Morten Øverbye (@morten) April 4, 2023

As if this family could not get more disgusting, Donald Trump, Jr. has posted a picture of the daughter of the judge on both Truth Social and Twitter. — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) April 4, 2023

Breitbart reported that Merchan’s daughter, Loren, worked as the “Director of Digital Persuasion” for “Kamala Harris for the People” from February 2019 to December 2019. The Biden-Harris campaign was reportedly a client of the company. (RELATED: ‘Communist-Level Sh*t’: Trump Family Reacts To Indictment)

Trump previously accused Merchan of “hating” him in a Friday Truth Social post and of being “hand picked” by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Merchan oversaw the criminal case of the Trump Organization for alleged fraud and tax evasion. He sentenced the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, to five months behind bars and five years probation.

“The Judge ‘assigned’ to my With Hunt Case, a ‘Case’ that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME,” Trump wrote. “His name is Juan Manuel Marchan [sic], was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who ‘railroaded’ my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a ‘plea’ deal (Plead GUILTY, even if you are not, 90 DAYS, fight us in Court, 10 years (life!) in jail. He strong armed Allen, which a judge is not allowed to do, & treated my companies, which didn’t ‘plead,’ VICIOUSLY. APPEALING!”

Trump arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Court and pleaded not guilty to 34 charges related to allegedly falsifying business records in the first degree. A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump for allegedly paying $130,000 in hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels to remain quiet on their alleged extramarital affair before the 2016 presidential election.