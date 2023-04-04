Doocy Asks Jean-Pierre Point-Blank If White House Is Afraid Of Potential Biden Indictment

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday over the indictment and arrest of former President Donald Trump.

Doocy questioned the press secretary on whether the White House fears President Joe Biden may be indicted after Trump surrendered for his arraignment Tuesday.

“President Biden is a lawyer — as a lawyer, is he concerned at all that a local DA indicting a former president could down the line open up the possibility, set the precedent that local DAs that don’t like former President Biden could indict him?” Doocy asked.

“I’m not gonna comment from here,” the press secretary answered.

“Why don’t you have more to say about the Trump indictment?” he asked.

“It is an ongoing case and I’ve been very clear about that, we’ve been prudent about that and not commenting on ongoing cases and we’re gonna stick to that,” she said. (RELATED: ‘What Were You Thinking?’: Doocy Presses Biden On Classified Documents Sitting In Garage)

“But for better or worse, all that anyone in the country is talking about at this exact moment while we’re in here is Trump, and they look here to find out what the White House thinks about it, and?” he continued.

The press secretary said the White House will not comment on an ongoing legal case, leading Doocy to ask if the administration denies that the Trump arraignment is a top issue facing the U.S.

“That’s your assessment, that’s not my assessment,” the press secretary answered. “I am just laying out the facts that we are just not gonna comment on an ongoing case from here and we’ve been very consistent, we’ve been very prudent and we’re gonna stick there.”

Trump arrived at the Manhattan courtroom Tuesday where he pleaded “not guilty” to charges related to an alleged $130,000 payment in hush money to former porn actress Stormy Daniels to silence her about an alleged extramarital affair prior to the 2016 election. The former president flew from Palm Beach, Florida, to New York City on Monday for the arraignment after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on Thursday.