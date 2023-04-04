Pastor Compares ‘Good Guys With Guns’ To Pontius Pilate

A pastor compared “good guys with guns” to Pontius Pilate in response to the Nashville school shooting last week, according to recordings of the sermon.

Rev. Joel Wood of First Presbyterian Church of Sand Springs said on Palm Sunday that “good guys with guns” were at the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, but it didn’t stop 28-year-old transgender shooter Audrey Hale from attacking Covenant School. Wood continued saying that the good guys with guns” acted similarly to Roman governor Pontius Pilate’s treatment of Jews and Jesus. (RELATED: Pastor Compares Nashville Shooter’s Trans Identity To Jesus’ Crucifixion)

“We stand up and argue that the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy and a gun too,” Wood said. “Well there were good guys with guns at the last school shooting, didn’t work, one, but, honestly, that’s what Pilate was doing, he was entering Jerusalem with an army to make sure the good guys with the power can stay in power, but who are we called to follow? Are we following Pilate or are we following Jesus? Are we called to fight fire with fire or are we called to lay down our lives?”

TIL gun control is the way of Jesus and “good guys with guns” is the way of Pilate pic.twitter.com/MPgoiX0Olu — Woke Preacher Clips (@WokePreacherTV) April 4, 2023

Wood noted that “gun violence is now the leading cause of death among children and youth in the United States” and said that “nothing” is being done to prevent it from happening, specifically blaming Christians.

“Instead of working to save children, we blame doors [and] we blame mental health,” Wood said.

Wood also criticized attempts by lawmakers to ban drag shows and certain books that have been described as pornographic, calling it “absolutely ridiculous” because “dead kids don’t read,” according to the video. He continued by saying “Drag queens don’t kill people” and “books aren’t killing kids.”

Wood’s sermon comes just days after Hale entered Covenant School on March 27 and killed three children and three staff members. The shooting triggered calls for stricter gun laws and resulted in large-scale protests at several state capitols.

Wood did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.