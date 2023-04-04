‘It’s That Thin’: Longtime Trump Critic Predicts Case Dismissal

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, a long-time critic of former President Donald Trump, predicted Tuesday the “thin” case of falsifying business records would be dismissed.

“I’m extraordinarily distressed by this document,” Bolton told CNN host Anderson Cooper and other panelists. “I think this is even weaker than I feared. It would be, uh and I think it’s easily subject to being dismissed or a quick acquittal for Trump.” (RELATED: ‘Radical, Corrupted, Governments’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Trump Arrest To Mandela, Jesus)

WATCH:

Trump surrendered Tuesday to be arraigned on the charges, and pled not guilty on all counts during his appearance in court. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump Thursday in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, with Bragg claiming that Trump made the false entries to “conceal the commission” of campaign-finance laws.

“My first thought was Lavrentiy Beria, the former head of the NKVD in Soviet times, who once said to Joe Stalin, you show me the man, I’ll show you the crime,” Bolton said. “So I think, as I say from somebody who does not want Trump to get the nomination, this feeds into Trump’s narrative.”

Republican presidential contenders and potential candidates condemned the indictment as “politically motivated” and “a dark moment in American history.” Republican elected officials, former officials and conservative media figures also ripped the indictment.

“I feel this complaint, this criminal complaint could easily be dismissed on a motion to dismiss. I think it’s that thin,” Bolton, who referenced his involvement in litigating the 1976 Supreme Court case Buckley v. Valeo, said.

