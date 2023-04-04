McCarthy Vows Congress Will Hold Bragg ‘Accountable’ For Trump Indictment

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy vowed to hold Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “accountable” for the indictment and arraignment of former President Donald Trump.

Trump appeared at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded “not guilty” to 34 criminal charges related to allegedly falsifying business records in the process of paying former porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money before the 2016 presidential election to remain silent about an affair she claims the two had in 2006.

“Alvin Bragg is attempting to interfere in our democratic process by invoking federal law to bring politicized charges against President Trump, admittedly using federal funds, while at the same time arguing that the peoples’ representatives in Congress lack jurisdiction to investigate this farce. Not so. Bragg’s weaponization of the federal justice process will be held accountable by Congress,” McCarthy tweeted Tuesday.

After the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday, McCarthy accused Bragg of having “irreparably damaged our country” by politically targeting a presidential candidate. (RELATED: Trump Surrenders At New York Courthouse)

“Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election. As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump,” McCarthy posted. “The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account.”

A lawyer for the former president said Trump is “frustrated” and “upset” by the charges. Trump has repeatedly accused Bragg of conducting a “witch hunt” against him and called on his supporters to protest his upcoming arrest in a March 18 Truth Social post.