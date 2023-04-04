‘F*ck You’: Kid Rock Blows Away Bud Light In The Most American Way Possible

Superstar Kid Rock went viral Monday after sharing a short video where he expressed his deepest feelings about Bud Light’s decision to use a transgender brand ambassador.

“Grandpa’s feeling a lil’ frisky today,” Rock says into the camera in the video, standing in what appears to be his enormous acreage in Tennessee. “Let me say something to all you, and be as clear and concise as possible.” From here, Rock picks up one heck of a gun, and turns it on a crate of Bud Light.

Within a second or two, the entire crate is in pieces, just like the support of biological women’s rights and child protection in America.

“Fuck Bud Light, and fuck Anheuser-Busch,” Rock says when he’s done. “And have a terrific day.”

Well, folks, it’s 8:30 a.m. as I write this article, and I am absolutely going to have a terrific, American day as a freedom-loving biological woman.

For those who don’t know, Bud Light made Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman, its brand ambassador. Despite enormous backlash from the public, Bud’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, defended the partnership in a statement issued Monday.

It’s hard to truly describe what it feels like to see biological men with mental health disorders be taken more seriously than biological women. It’s heartbreaking, infuriating, stressful, darkly funny and the fastest way to eradicate our individuality as members of this species. It’s also a huge concern when it comes to our children — which, in case you’d forgotten, only real women can create.

So many transgender supporters are pushing to normalize the sterilization and mutilation of pre-pubescent Americans under the guise of “gender-affirming care.” If you want to learn more about this, please check out the documentary “Damaged.” (RELATED: Damaged: The Transing Of America’s Kids)

What I see in this video isn’t some so-called violence against transgender men. What I see is a real American man standing up to protect women, which is pretty much what defines a real man in the 21st century.