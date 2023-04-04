‘Exercise Some Self-Restraint’: MSNBC Guest Warns Prosecutors Over Trump Charges

An MSNBC guest warned prosecutors on Tuesday to show some “self-restraint” when bringing charges against former President Donald Trump.

Ramesh Ponnuru, a conservative analyst and columnist at The Washington Post (WaPo), joined the program to discuss Trump’s arraignment. Trump was indicted on Thursday on allegations he had his then-lawyer Michael Cohen pay hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. The District Attorney’s office investigated whether Trump forged business records to hide the alleged payout.

Ponnuru spoke about a recent op-ed in WaPo arguing that while charging a former president with a “strong case” should “be pursued,” it could be “damaging” to bring a case “involving novel legal theories.”

“When you’re stretching the law because you really want to get this particular defendant, I think that, again, as a number of people said this morning, we don’t know the details of this indictment, we won’t for several hours, but if it’s anything like what’s been extensively reported on … this looks like a very shaky case,” Ponnuru said. Host Joe Scarborough then chimed in and noted that Ponnuru believes the Georgia case or the Mar-a-Lago document case is stronger to prosecute.

“Ramesh, in the end, is it going to matter, the order of his indictments? Obviously we don’t even know what the charges are that we’ll hear about at 2:15, much less whether he gets indicted in Georgia or whether he gets indicted by the special prosecutor. But if I were a betting person, I would say at least one of those other investigations is probably likely to produce something,” analyst Eugene Robinson said. (RELATED: CNN Takes Literal Moment Of Silence To Watch Trump Walk Down Stairs Of His Plane)

WATCH:

“In the end, is the order going to be important at all, or is it still important, in your view, even if he gets indicted and what you would see as more important cases?”

“So let’s say that, as you are suggesting, there are other cases that are brought, and let’s say that those are stronger cases. Then I think you could argue this either way. You could say, in a way, people are sort of conditioned into thinking it’s okay to prosecute a former president, and the multiplicity of the charges actually helps,” Ponnuru said.

“On the other hand, you could say the weakness of the New York case sort of colors the public perception and the public debate and makes it all look like, well, these are his enemies out to get him. I’m not sure which of those effects predominate, but I am sure that prosecutors ought to be careful and exercise some self-restraint rather than bringing charges that don’t hold up.”