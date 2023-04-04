Ted Cruz Says Democrats Have Made Mayorkas ‘The Scapegoat’ For Border Crisis

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz believes Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is “the scapegoat” for the situation at the southern border.

“Now I’m going to make a prediction: Within six months, Mayorkas will be out of his job. I don’t know if he’ll resign, or Biden will fire him. But I think the Democrats have decided to make Mayorkas the scapegoat, even sending him out on ’60 Minutes,'” Cruz said 46 minutes into the Monday episode of his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz.”

We’re seeing the worst illegal immigration in our nation’s history. Alejandro Mayorkas is denying reality by refusing to acknowledge that it’s a crisis.#Verdict Listen here:https://t.co/ZFBXTYHJlJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 4, 2023

Cruz said he realized “Democrats found their scapegoat” as he questioned Mayorkas during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing March 28.

“When I’m questioning a witness and it’s a Democrat witness, a Biden cabinet member, an Obama cabinet member, and they’re taking on water, it’s not going well for them, [llinois Sen. Dick] Durbin, like clockwork, will jump in and try to protect them. And the fact that he just kind of shrugged and is like, ‘Nope, you’re on your own buddy.’ It said to me, wow, okay, they made a decision. He’s their guy. This is a problem. And he’s the fall guy. Within six months, I think Mayorkas is gone,” Cruz continued. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz, Senate Republicans Introduce Legislation To Defund Sanctuary Cities)

Mayorkas has presided over a crisis at the southern border that has seen record levels of illegal migrant crossings in recent months. Fiscal year 2022 ended with a record 2.3 million migrant encounters, with reportedly nearly 600,000 evading border patrol authorities.

Mayorkas did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.