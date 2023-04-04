Trump Awarded Over $100,000 From Stormy Daniels Right Before Arraignment Begins

President Donald Trump won over $100,000 in a legal victory from porn star Stormy Daniels on Tuesday, the day of his scheduled arraignment, according to a court filing Tuesday morning from the Ninth Circuit United States Court of Appeals.

The $121,972.56 award follows a March 21, 2022 ruling that Daniels was responsible for paying nearly $300,000 to Trump in legal fees over an appeal of a lawsuit that was dismissed in 2018, according to CNBC. Daniels alleged that Trump defamed her by denying he had a sexual affair with her, but her lawsuit failed and a federal judge ordered her to pay $293,052 in legal fees to him, according to CNBC.

“Collectively, our firm obtained over $600,000 in attorney fee awards in his favor in the meritless litigation initiated by Stormy Daniels,” Harmeet Dhillon, whose firm represented Trump, tweeted. (RELATED: PETER ROFF: The Circus Has Come To Town)

“As I have stated many times throughout the years, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to,” Trump said in a statement following the March 21, 2022 judgment. “The ruling was a total and complete victory and vindication for, and of me.” “Now all I have to do is wait for all of the money she owes me,” Trump added, concluding, “P.S. The Fake News probably won’t report this story!” “I will go to jail before I pay a penny,” Daniels tweeted. Her legal name is Stephanie Clifford. Trump was indicted on Thursday on allegations relating to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen paying hush money to Daniels regarding the alleged affair she had with Trump. The former president pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts on Tuesday.

