Trump Reportedly Pleads Not Guilty To 34 Charges

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts on Tuesday, according to reports.

Trump entered a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, was fingerprinted, and then was informed of the charges against him. (RELATED: Trump Surrenders At New York Courthouse)

The indictment has not yet been unsealed to the public.

This is the first time in American history that a current or former president is facing criminal charges.

Trump’s appearance inside the courtroom was not allowed to be televised.

The former president flew from Florida to New York on Monday and spent the night in Trump Tower. He is expected to fly to Mar-a-Lago to deliver a speech Tuesday night.

Trump was indicted on Thursday by the New York-based grand jury, on allegations relating to his lawyer Michael Cohen paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. The indictment was sealed, but CNN reported that he would be facing more than 30 counts related to business fraud and the payment, citing two sources familiar with the case.

Trump has maintained that he never had an affair with Daniels, who claims that they had intimate relations starting in 2006.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.