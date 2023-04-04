Trump’s 2024 Campaign Is Already Selling A Mugshot T-Shirt

Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign is already selling a mugshot t-shirt to raise campaign funds.

Former President Trump’s 2024 campaign advertised the merchandise via email, featuring a t-shirt with a mockup mugshot and the phrase “NOT GUILTY” below the image, according to Axios.

Trump camp peddles ‘not guilty’ t-shirts with ‘mugshot’ for donation https://t.co/z0bOlDNKqK pic.twitter.com/nZrZd301gc — New York Post (@nypost) April 4, 2023

The mugshot is black-and-white, and Trump is shown standing at a height of 6’5” with his full name, the date and the numbers “45-47,” representing the 45th and 47th presidency, on his mugshot plaque. (RELATED: NYT Reporter Hammers KJP On Why Biden Won’t Speak About Trump Indictment)

Donations exceeding $47 will guarantee supporters a free mugshot t-shirt. The mugshot t-shirt can also be purchased directly from Trump’s 2024 campaign merchandise store for $36.

Trump’s campaign team released the t-shirt within minutes of his arraignment, according to The Telegraph.

Trump heard charges against him Tuesday in a Manhattan courtroom, pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Before the arraignment, he was fingerprinted.

Law enforcement, however, did not take a real mugshot of the former president nor handcuff him, according to FOX 5 New York.

Trump did not speak to the press before or after the arraignment, but he is expected to fly back to Mar-a-Lago to deliver a speech Tuesday night.

He flew from Florida to New York on Monday and spent the night at Trump Tower.

The New York grand jury’s Thursday indictment of Trump is connected to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen’s alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Trump, a declared 2024 Republican candidate, is the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges.