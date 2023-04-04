UConn Huskies Solidify Status As Blue Blood With National Championship Victory

The debate is over.

The University of Connecticut Huskies and San Diego State Aztecs squared off in the NCAA March Madness men’s college basketball national championship Monday night, with the Huskies winning the ring in a blowout 76-59 win.

As a program, UConn has now won five national championships in 24 years, and did so under three different head coaches: Jim Calhoun (1999, 2004, 2011), Kevin Ollie (2014) and now Dan Hurley.

For years now, there has been debate about whether or not Connecticut is along the lines of the blue blood programs such as Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and so on, with half of people on the Huskies side and the other half saying they haven’t earned it yet. Now, that’s all changed, as UConn has officially joined the ranks of the blue bloods with a fifth national championship.

UConn now has won 5 national titles in the last 24 years. That’s the most in college basketball in that span. And no other school has more than 3 titles. A new blood or a blue blood, it doesn’t matter. Connecticut is the best program of the past two and a half decades. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) April 4, 2023

As much as I hate to admit this — I have a bad history with UConn and they just eliminated my Miami Hurricanes — Ben Stevens is right. UConn is the best college basketball program in the past 25 years. Numbers don’t lie, man.

You gotta give credit where it’s due and the Huskies are definitely due for a lot of it. (RELATED: Jim Nantz Signs Off In Incredibly Emotional Way After Completing His Last National Title Broadcast)

National champions (and now officially a blue blood) — congratulations, Connecticut faithful.