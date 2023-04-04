Woman Allegedly Steals Police SUV After Crash, Leads Deputies On 100 MPH Orange County Chase

A woman allegedly stole a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) SUV before leading deputies on a high-speed chase, KABC reported Monday.

The woman allegedly stole the LASD vehicle after an earlier crash involving a department vehicle in Los Angeles County, according to KABC.

LASD deputies then initiated a pursuit which transitioned from surface streets to the 110 Freeway. The woman allegedly exceeded 100 mph during the chase and entered the 91 Freeway, driving into Orange County, the outlet reported.

The deputies were particularly concerned in part because an LASD shotgun was left inside the vehicle during the chase. Investigators later said the firearm apparently remained locked, according to KABC.

#Pursuit suspect reached speeds of over 100mph as she tried to evade police in a stolen LASD cruiser. MORE: https://t.co/wXnQ7I5HkC pic.twitter.com/tJWgt1UtNE — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) April 3, 2023

Eventually the chase exited the highway as the suspect allegedly drove into an Anaheim industrial complex just after 2 p.m., KABC reported. (RELATED: Car Jacker Dies After Jumping Out Of Stolen Police Cruiser Mid-Chase)

LASD Deputies took advantage of the constrained space of the complex and utilized a PIT maneuver to pin and corner the suspect around other department vehicles, according to FOX 11.

Deputies then moved to open the doors of the SUV and arrest the driver, who lacked identification and was later booked into a local jail under the name “Jane Doe,” according to KABC.

The chase did not cause any reported injuries. Authorities said the suspect refused to converse with investigators as a probe into the incident remains ongoing, the outlet reported.