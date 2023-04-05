‘Give Us A Challenge’: Trump Attorney Says DA Bragg’s Indictment Was ‘Disappointing’

An attorney for former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the “disappointing” indictment secured by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would not be challenging to defend.

“Without getting into privileged information, I can tell you that we had an idea of what was going to happen,” Alina Habba told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “We counted how it would get to 34, of course, because of the illegal leaks. It was exactly what we thought. I can’t get into it but can I tell you there was no surprises, and it was actually disappointing as a professional, as an attorney… I was waiting for a little something. Give us a challenge.” (RELATED: Trump Attorney Tells Tucker Carlson DA Bragg Charged Trump With A Crime That ‘Doesn’t Exist’)

WATCH:

Trump surrendered Tuesday to be arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, and pled not guilty to all charges during his appearance in court. Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump Thursday in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in return for Daniels signing a non-disclosure agreement during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

“He won’t pull this off. He is going to go down as a disgrace,” Habba said. “A disgraced D.A. and he is going to hurt his political, and is he politically motivated, his Democrat Party… That’s it. Bottom line, period, the end.”

Habba also called out Daniels, noting that a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that she owed Trump another $121,000.

“The day of the indictment, I swear god is good, we got another ruling from the court for another 190 some odd thousand dollars that she owes,” Habba told Watters before taking a dig at Daniels’ former lawyer, Michael Avenatti. “Let’s not forget that her lawyer is behind bars right now.”

