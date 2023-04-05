Axe Attack At Daycare Leaves 4 Children Dead, 4 Injured

Officials in Brazil have announced that four children were killed and four injured following an axe attack at a day care in the Santa Catarina town of Blumenau.

“It is with great sadness that I receive the regrettable news that the Cantinho do Bom Pastor private daycare center, in Blumenau, has been invaded by an assassin who attacked children and employees. Unfortunately four did not resist and died, in addition to three wounded,” tweeted Santa Catarina Gov. Jorginho Mello.

“I immediately determined the action of our security forces, who are already in place. The killer is already arrested. I leave here my full solidarity. May God comfort the hearts of all families in this moment of deep pain,” Mello added in a separate tweet.

Man kills four children in kindergarten attack in Brazil https://t.co/0tJx47uR84 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 5, 2023

Military police confirmed that the 25-year-old suspect later turned himself in at one of their local stations, the outlet stated.

Three boys and a girl, all between the ages of 5 and 7 years old, were killed, Brazilian reporter Renato Souza tweeted. “There is no greater pain than that of a family that loses its children or grandchildren, even more so in an act of violence against innocent and defenseless children. My condolences and prayers to the families of the victims and the community of Blumenau in the face of the monstrosity that occurred at the Bom Pastor day care center,” Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva tweeted.

“For any human being who has the Christian feeling, a tragedy like this is unacceptable, a behavior, an absurd act of hate and cowardice like this,” the Brazilian president continued.