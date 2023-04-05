‘I Looked Like His Mother’: Brooke Shields Details Her Very Awkward Date With John F. Kennedy Jr.

Brooke Shields spoke about her very awkward high-profile date with John F. Kennedy Jr. during Tuesday’s episode of “The Howard Stern Show.”

Shields admitted to having a crush on Kennedy, and after a brief encounter she discovered he was both an incredible kisser and a really strange guy.

“He kissed me, and it was like the best kiss I’ve ever had in my life,” she said. “Beyond not-disappointing. The lips are beautiful, and the face is amazing and the body and the person and he was down-to-earth and funny and irreverent,” Shields told Stern.

However, she admitted she didn’t sleep with him and is ever-grateful for turning him down, after discovering his “true colors.”

“I was so madly in love with him, since the time I was like three, my mom would say, ‘That’s the boy you’re going to marry, that’s the boy you’re going to marry,'” Shields told Stern.” Shields and Kennedy meet in Aspen, Colorado, but the encounter didn’t go as planned and she ended up having to be ski-lifted off the mountain.

Kennedy then invited Shields to join his family at a rowdy bar, and kept drawing similarities between her and his mom.

“He kept saying that I looked like his mother … which was interesting and a compliment,” Shields said. “But I was like, ‘I don’t know how to feel about this.’ And then we did have a real date.”

They ended up in his hotel, where the incredible kiss took place, however, Shields said she stopped short of having sex with him.

“I was so afraid of being really hurt because if I slept with him, I would’ve given him my entire universe,” she told Stern.

Shields claimed Kennedy became abrasive when she turned him down and she had to make her own arrangements to get home.

“I had to get a cab home, which was a little less than chivalrous,” she said.

They ran into one another again, and and were stranded together in a snowstorm, which became another equally bizarre interaction.

“He didn’t look at me and he didn’t talk to me,” she said. (RELATED: ‘I Just Froze’: Famous Actress Provides Details Of Alleged Sexual Assault)

“And on the one hand, I was like, ‘Shit,’ and on the other hand I was like, ‘Oh, thank God,’ ’cause he still might not have talked to you, even if you had and you would have given something that he wouldn’t have cared about,” Shields told Stern.

“And he showed his true colors in that.”