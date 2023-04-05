Doocy Asks Jean-Pierre If It ‘Bugs’ Biden That Trump Is Taking Over The News Cycle

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if President Joe Biden is bothered that former President Donald Trump is the center of the news cycle.

Trump dominated the news cycle on Monday and Tuesday after being arraigned in New York City and pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused Trump of paying hush money amounting to $130,000 to former porn actress Stormy Daniels and $150,000 to Playboy model Karen McDougal to remain silent about alleged affairs.

“Does it bug President Biden when former presidents suck up all the oxygen?” Doocy asked.

“What’s important to the president is to continue to focus on the American people. That is what’s important to the president,” Jean-Pierre answered.

“So it’s good to lay low for a couple news cycles,” Doocy pushed back.

“Here’s the thing, Peter, and this is what we will speak to,” the press secretary said. “We will speak to the fact that this is a president that has been able to get historic pieces of legislation done. When you think about the infrastructure legislation, something that we’ve heard many times during the last administration … guess what this president was able to do.”

The press secretary touted the “rebuilding in the country” that had allegedly never been seen before and that Medicare costs are lowered. (RELATED: Doocy Asks Jean-Pierre Point-Blank If White House Is Afraid Of Potential Biden Indictment)

“That’s what the president cares about. What he wants to see is how do we build on his economic policies and economic plan that has been able to turn this country around from when he first walked in from what we saw happen in the last administration. Basically, a mess when it came to the economy, when it came to dealing with COVID,” she added.

Doocy also asked if the administration plans to put U.S. troops in Taiwan if China were to invade, which the press secretary shrugged off, saying she has answered the question several times. The Biden administration has vowed to abide by the One China policy, which affirms the U.S.’ recognition of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the only legal government of China.

He then pressed Jean-Pierre on the administration claiming China did not gain any U.S. intelligence after flying the Chinese spy balloon over the air in February, though it did in fact gain intelligence. The press secretary referred him to the DNI and said the military took action to take down the balloon and prevent the Chinese from obtaining sensitive information.