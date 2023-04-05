Influx Of Migrants Bused To NYC Forces City To Cut Costs

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams has notified the majority of city agencies that they must make additional budget cuts following an unprecedented wave of migration, according to a letter distributed across the administration Tuesday and obtained by Politico.

The letter dictated that bureaus only have 10 days to cut their budgets by 4% for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1, according to Politico. The administration “has faced an unprecedented influx of asylum seekers into the city’s social service network” as well as numerous other expensive programs.

The letter was sent to city agency leaders by Director of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget Jacques Jiha, and it noted the cost of providing services to asylum seekers is estimated to hit $4.3 billion between this fiscal year and the next one, according to Politico. The reductions need to be turned in by April 14 and “cannot include layoffs and should avoid meaningfully impacting services where possible,” Jiha wrote. (RELATED: Mayor Eric Adams Calls On Biden Admin To Do More In Addressing Border Crisis)

Spending levels are “near historic… as a result of billions of dollars in costs related to asylum seekers,” Mayoral Press Secretary Jonah Allon said in a statement, according to Politico. He also cited the decelerating tax revenue growth due to what experts say is a weakening American economy.

This is the third savings initiative the Adams administration has mandated, according to Politico. The Department of Education and the City University of New York will be required to cut 3% rather than 4%.

Adams announced the implementation of a program to allow illegal immigrants to fill jobs in New York City on March 7. At the time, the city was caring for over 30,000 migrants, according to the mayor’s office.

