John Lennon’s Ex Dishes On Their Sex Life And Relationship During His Marriage To Yoko Ono

May Pang shared the story of what it was like for her to work for John Lennon and Yoko Ono as their personal secretary and then enter an intimate relationship with Lennon during a break in his marriage.

She said she was 23-years-old at the time of their romance and admitted to crying after they had sex for the first time. Pang shared the story in her upcoming documentary “The Lost Weekend,” according to People.

“I didn’t know where it was going to lead,” the now 72-year-old said during a recent interview with People. “I was like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ I was very content in working. [But] he kept saying, ‘I don’t know where this is going to lead, but let’s just do the jump,'” Pang recounted. She and Lennon were intimately involved for 18 months from 1973 – 1975.

John Lennon’s Ex May Pang Reveals She Cried the First Time They Had Sex: ‘Where Was It Going to Lead?’ (Exclusive) https://t.co/YJYv2eEnqE — People (@people) April 5, 2023

Pang was 10 years younger than Lennon at the start of the relationship, and said Ono wanted time apart from Lennon and asked Pang to fill the open role as his girlfriend, according to People.

“I refused,” Pang said. “I respected their marriage. I said, ‘That’s not what I want to do.’ I was very happy as a worker,” she told People.

In the documentary, Pang claimed Lennon “charmed the pants off” her, and the two became seriously involved. She said they moved in together in New York City in 1974. Pang said she often spent time with Harry Nilsson, Ringo Starr, and Mick Jagger and began to work with Lennon in the studio.

“He was just an interesting person. He really loved everything, and wanted to explore,” Pang said, the outlet reported. “He loved to get up, have his coffee in the morning. He loved blueberry pancakes, he loved swimming. He was just an awesome person who wanted to discover things.”

John Lennon’s lover May Pang recalls being set up with by Yoko Ono https://t.co/otb82Og5pt pic.twitter.com/r1A7eJBrAu — New York Post (@nypost) April 1, 2023

Pang said Ono eventually re-entered the picture and resumed her relationship with Lennon, who in turn broke off their romance. She claimed “there wasn’t any” sense of closure after their split and admitted she and Lennon continued to spend romantic time together for five years until he was tragically killed in 1980, according to People.

“He’d secretly come over to see me. He would say, ‘You know, I still love you,'” she added, according to People. “He said things to me that were really very intimate and you could sense there was something still. It was gnawing at him. It was not a finished situation.”

“Our relationship was a gift and it was meant to be,” she said. (RELATED: John Lennon’s Killer Denied Parole For The 12th Time)

“I was happy I could give him something that he felt good about, that he never felt before,” Pang said, People reported.

“The Lost Weekend” will be released in theaters on April 13.