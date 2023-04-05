‘Not For Us To Decide’: KJP Dodges When Asked If Nashville Shooting Was Hate Crime

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused Wednesday to say whether a March 27 shooting at a Christian school in Nashville was a hate crime.

“Former Vice President Pence said that if the shooter who killed six people in that Christian school in Tennessee was motivated by a hatred towards Christians, that the crime should be categorized as a hate crime,” an unidentified reporter said to Jean-Pierre. “I’m wondering what the President thinks about that kind of designation?” (RELATED: Dem Rep Whose Trans Child Was Charged With Assaulting A Cop Denounces ‘Cruelty’ Against Trans People)

WATCH:

“It’s not for us to decide,” Jean-Pierre responded.

Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female shooter who identified as transgender, killed three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, before being engaged and fatally wounded by law enforcement after reportedly entering the school via a side door. Hale, a former student at the school, reportedly spent months planning the attack.

Jean-Pierre came under fire after claiming transgender people were “under attack” during Thursday’s press briefing when asked about the Kentucky legislature’s successful override vote of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of legislation restricting sex change procedures for children.

“Our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now,” Jean-Pierre said, drawing angry comments on social media from Donald Trump Jr., Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake of Arizona.

