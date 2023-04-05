Massive Falling Ice Column Kills Hiker In Utah After She Pushes Her Friend Out Of Its Path, Police Say

A falling ice column killed a Utah hiker on Sunday after she pushed her friend out of the way, likely saving her life, police say.

The woman, 41, was hiking up Raven Falls near Indian Hills in Duchesene County with two friends when the incident occurred. She pushed her female friend, 21, out of the way, “which probably saved her life,” according to Duchesene County Sheriff’s Office.

(1/3) FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE On April 2, 2023 the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office received information of an ice column falling while a group of three climbers were attempting to climb an ice falls in Duchesne County near Indian Canyon. An uninjured climber was able to climb pic.twitter.com/CLyV7uV1NY — Uintah Basin News & Events (@BasinNewsEvents) April 4, 2023

A third friend, a 34-year-old male, fell approximately 40 feet and was airlifted off the mountain with “serious injuries,” according to the sheriffs. His condition is unknown.

“Unfortunately, the climber that pushed her fellow climber out of the way of the falling ice was trapped underneath two huge blocks of ice and did not survive,” officials said, according to a report from ABC4 Utah.

The 21-year-old woman who was saved called the authorities, who told ABC News that “This female was able to climb down the terrain and drive to Duchesne City to contact 911 for help.”

“Duchesne County sends their thanks and gratitude to the Wasatch County Search and Rescue, Life Flight, Utah High-Angle team and the Duchesne County Search and Rescue along with EMS,” the Sheriff’s office said, “Duchesne City Volunteer Fire Department and the Volunteer Ice Climbers who worked such long hours and gave everything they had in the recovery of this 41-year-old female climber.

The names of the climbers involved are being withheld “due to respect of the family members,” according to the Sheriff’s Department.