Devastating Tornado Sweeps Through Missouri, Leaving At Least 5 Dead: Report

A tornado struck southeastern Missouri on Wednesday, reportedly killing at least five people and leaving widespread destruction in its wake.

The tornado struck between 3:30 and 4:00 a.m. in Bollinger County, located 50 miles south of St. Louis, CBS News reported, citing Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHSP) Sgt. Clark Parrott. Multiple state-level agencies are conducting search and rescue operations, MSHP said in a statement on Twitter. The department posted an overhead image of homes and trees destroyed by the tornado.

Patrol is on the scene assisting multiple agencies with search and rescue efforts. Please avoid the area and give first responders room to operate. This picture was taken west of Marble Hill. pic.twitter.com/vDahm5UHnI — MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) April 5, 2023

“Overnight, parts of Missouri experienced damaging severe storms, and we’ve received reports of a tornado in Bollinger County. At this time, fatalities have been confirmed and others have been injured,” Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tweeted. The governor’s executive order to activate the state’s emergency operations plan and assistance from the Missouri national guard was still in effect as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. (RELATED: These Absolutely Insane Videos Of Tornados Will Make Your Brain Break)

The tornado was on the ground for 15 minutes and went an estimated 15-20 miles, according to CBS. The tornado traveled through Glen Allen, a village of roughly 100 people and left significant damage in its wake, Bollinger County public administrator Larry Welker told the outlet.

“I’m getting reports that it was pretty bad,” Welker said. “There was several trailers there, and I understand that there is still people missing.”

Severe storms have struck several states since late March, leaving at least 32 dead and countless homes destroyed. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning Wednesday for parts of Texas, Ohio, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois.