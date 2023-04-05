Republican Rep. Thomas Massie Calls On Ron DeSantis To Run For President

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie became the second congressional Republican to call on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to seek the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

“America needs a leader who is decisive, respects the Constitution, understands policy, puts family first, and leads by inspiring. That’s why I’m endorsing Ron DeSantis for President. I’ve been honored to call Ron DeSantis a friend for over a decade. During the six years we served together in Congress, I witnessed Ron fight for economic freedom, personal liberty, fiscal responsibility, and constitutionally limited government,” Massie said in a Wednesday statement released by the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down PAC.

Rep. Thomas Massie is endorsing Ron DeSantis for president, per press release from the @NvrBackDown24 PAC: pic.twitter.com/cHokXQ149e — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) April 5, 2023

“In his congressional office and as Governor, Ron has always surrounded himself with capable people who share his principles. Ron knows that putting America first means putting Americans first, not corporations, and he’s never backed down from a fight with the big guys in pharma, agriculture, and tech. If we make the right choices, America’s best days are in front of us. Let’s pick a proven energetic leader who can get us there. Let’s choose Ron DeSantis for President.”

Chip Roy was the first House Republican to endorse DeSantis, who co-founded the Freedom Caucus in 2015. Roy is a member of the Freedom Caucus and Massie often votes similarly to its members. (RELATED: Former Top Trump Official Announces Draft DeSantis Campaign)

Several news outlets have reported that DeSantis is likely to declare his candidacy in May, after the Florida Legislature’s spring session ends. The state maintains a “resign to run” law, which would require the second-term governor to step down before seeking the presidency.

Six senators and 38 representatives have endorsed former President Donald Trump’s third bid for the Oval Office. Notably, House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York is the only member of party leadership in either chamber to endorse Trump.

Trump leads DeSantis by 26 points in the RealClearPolitics GOP primary polling average, with no other candidate garnering ten percent support.