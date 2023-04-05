Man Pulled 18-Inch Machete After Bar Refused To Let Him Sing Karaoke Song

A Florida man is facing charges after pulling out a machete when he was denied the chance to sing another song at a karaoke bar.

Travis Jordan, 39, was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace due to disorderly conduct after the alleged incident on April 2, WKMG reported. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident just before 2:00 p.m. at Kennedy’s Lamp Post Tavern in Cape Canaveral.

Jordan is accused of wielding an 18-inch machete he had hidden on his body after an employee denied his karaoke request, the outlet reported, citing an arrest affidavit. According to the affidavit, a female employee convinced Jordan to peacefully hand over the machete, which she hid before calling the police. (RELATED: Naked Machete-Wielding Woman Shuts Down Michigan Highway: Police)

Deputies who arrived on the scene found Jordan heavily intoxicated, swaying on his feet and with bloodshot eyes, the affidavit read. Jordan allegedly told police he kept the machete on him because he was threatened days before and needed to “stay alert,” but admitted that he had not been threatened when he pulled the machete out.

“Apparently our friend Mr. Jordan here didn’t fully understand the rules of karaoke, as when the stage lights turned off, he tried to force them back on by pulling out a machete he had concealed on him, and demanding to do an encore!!” the sheriff’s office joked in a Facebook post.

“Unfortunately, Jordan’s actions didn’t earn him another song on stage, but they did win him a trip to ‘Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge’ where every night is open mic night and he can sing any song he wants all night long!!” the post added.