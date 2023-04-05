White House Says Lawmakers Shouldn’t Decide ‘Appropriate’ Age For Sex Changes

President Joe Biden believes that lawmakers should leave it up to parents and children to decide what age is “appropriate” for a child to undergo sex changes, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.

RealClearPolitics’ Philip Wegmann asked Jean-Pierre if Biden had any “reaction” to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signing a bill into law on Thursday banning “puberty blockers, hormone therapies and gender transition surgeries for minors.”

“I’m wondering what the president’s reaction is to the Indiana governor signing that bill into law, and does the president have a position on at what age these kinds of therapies and surgeries are appropriate,” Wegmann said.

“That’s something for a child and their parents to decide. That’s not something that we believe should be decided by legislators,” Jean-Pierre responded.

Biden has previously stated that he thinks states should not “have the right” to ban sex-change treatments, and also floated the idea of a federal law protecting youth transitions. (RELATED: ‘Close To Sinful’: Biden Floats Possibility Of Nation-Wide Transgender Law)

“What’s going on in Florida, is as my mother would say, ‘close to sinful.’ I mean, it’s just terrible what they’re doing,” Biden said in March, referring to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ handling of transgender issues in the state.

“It’s not like … a kid wakes up one morning and says, ‘You know, I decided that I want to become a man or I want to become a woman’ … I mean, what are they thinking about here? They’re human beings, they love, they have feelings, they have inclinations,” Biden continued. “It’s cruel.”