EXCLUSIVE: Here Is Who Will Serve On The Anti-Woke Caucus In Congress

The House Anti-Woke Caucus, a newly formed group that hopes to defund and expose wokeness throughout the federal government, shared its previously unpublished membership list with the Daily Caller.

The group will include 26 Republican members of Congress and is being led by Indiana Rep. Jim Banks. The caucus hopes to focus on offering amendments that defund and expose wokeness at federal agencies such as the NIH and the DOJ. Banks and the group believe that no piece of legislation that “spends taxpayer dollars on leftist activities should pass out of committee without a recorded vote on an amendment to defund wokeness.”

“The Anti-Woke Caucus’s goal is to root out all all far-left political programs from the federal government. Republicans must use our House majority to protect taxpayer’s from being forced to fund woke and divisive ideologies,” Banks told the Caller.

Here Is Who Will Serve On The Anti-Woke Caucus:

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks

Florida Rep. Michael Waltz

Texas Rep. Brian Babin

New York Rep. Claudia Tenney

Alabama Rep. Barry Moore

Illinois Rep. Mary Miller

Texas Rep. Troy Nehls

Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany

Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar

Tennesse Rep. Scott DesJarlais

Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern

Texas Rep. Pat Fallon

Florida Rep. Greg Steube

Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik

California Rep. Doug LaMalfa

Arizona Rep. Debbie Lesko

Texas Rep. August Pfluger

Alabama Rep. Jerry Carl

Wisonsin Rep. Glenn Grothman

Tennesee Rep. Mark Green

South Carolina Rep. William Timmons

Oklahoma Rep. Josh Breechen

In March, the caucus endorsed a piece of legislation titled the Fairness, Anti-Discrimination and Individual Rights (FAIR) Act. The bill would specifically prohibit the Biden administration, federal contractors or any other recipient of federal funds from intentionally discriminating against or granting a preference to any person based on their race, color or national origin. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Anti-Woke Caucus To Endorse Rep. Tiffany’s Bill To Ban Race-Based Preferences After First Meeting)

The group also held its first dinner in March to discuss plans and goals. A source in the room told the Caller that the dinner included 11 members of the Caucus and special guests Stephen Miller, who was a senior advisor to former President Donald Trump, and the Claremont Institute’s Arthur Milikh. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Jim Banks Introduces Legislation Increasing Penalties For Drug Dealers Targeting Children)

The dinner lasted over two hours, and members were actively engaged in conversation about legislation the Caucus should introduce in order to fight the cultural left, according to the source.