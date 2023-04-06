‘He’s Underperforming’: CNN Poll Guru Notes Trouble For Biden On ‘Slew Of Issues’

A CNN poll guru noted Thursday that President Joe Biden was “underperforming” his job approval rating on a “slew of issues,” including immigration and the economy.

“This is indeed a big baseline poll, just the starting line and President Biden hasn’t even formally announced his reelection yet, but we asked the American people if he deserves reelection, if he deserves a second term,” CNN Political Director David Chalian told host John King. “Thirty-two percent, just a third of Americans in this poll, John, say, ‘Yes, Joe Biden deserves to be reelected.’” (RELATED: Biden Is Following The Same Exact Playbook That Led To Trump’s Rise)

WATCH:

“When we asked that back in December, it was up at 37%. So, he’s lost a little bit of ground here. And we’ve noticed what’s driving that is young voters, liberals, some people that should be naturally, in a D-versus-R world, in Joe Biden’s camp,” Chalian continued. “So, he’ll have some work to do on his own side of the fence before he can actually convince the broad middle of the country. Take a look at his overall approval rating in this poll. Forty-two percent approve, 57% disapprove.”

Biden reportedly postponed the announcement of his reelection bid Monday, after previously delaying a planned February announcement.

“I think what’s interesting here is, the economy, 37 percent approval, immigration 35 percent,” Chalian said. “He’s underperforming his overall job approval on a slew of issues. Only on the environment, that 46 percent approval, does he actually overperform that overall 42 percent job approval, John.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered over 2.3 million migrants in Fiscal Year 2022, while another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP that fiscal year, Fox News reported. CBP data noted that 1.66 million encounters took place in Fiscal Year 2021.

Biden also has seen economic uncertainty crop up between bank failures, inflation and the potential collapse of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

SSRS conducted the poll of 1,595 adults throughout the month of March, CNN reported.

