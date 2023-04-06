Here’s A List Of Brands Apparently Partnering With Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney

Transgender internet personality Dylan Mulvaney is famous for performing stereotypically feminine behavior on social media, and has amassed a number of brand partnerships since embarking on a series called “Days of Girlhood” in March 2022.

Here are the brands that have partnered with Mulvaney in recent months:

Bud Light: Mulvaney recorded TikTok videos posing with cans of Bud Light, including a customized can with Mulvaney’s face on it and a rainbow design with the words “Celebrate everyone’s identity,” pictures of the cans shared on social media show. Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, defended its partnership with Mulvaney, arguing it was a way to “authentically connect with audiences.”

Critics, including popular Twitter account Leftism and cultural commentator Meghan Maureen, blasted the partnership on social media.

Bud Light is clearly clueless about who their target audience is pic.twitter.com/8PHoiOCGd9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 2, 2023

Nike: Nike partnered with Mulvaney to promote its line of women’s sportswear earlier in April. Mulvaney can be seen working out with the brand’s leggings and a sports bra, along with a description with the hashtags “#teamnike” and “#nikepartner,” in recent content on TikTok and Instagram. The Instagram post included an official “paid partnership” label.

Kate Spade: Fashion brand Kate Spade partnered with Mulvaney for its 2023 women’s spring line. In a TikTok video posted in March, Mulvaney can be seen at a Kate Spade store wearing a blue and white floral dress. After selecting a few items of clothing, Mulvaney leaves the store in a hot pink dress and high heels while expressing love for the brand. The video is labeled “paid partnership.”

Instacart: Mulvaney partnered with popular delivery company Instacart in October 2022, a TikTok video shows. Mulvaney appears to be hosting a sleepover party to make up for all the “moments of girlhood that I missed out on,” so Mulvaney orders a pizza from the grocery delivery service. The video is labeled “paid partnership.”

Mulvaney has also partnered with Crest and skincare brand CeraVe in past “paid partnership” TikTok videos.