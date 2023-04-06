Editor Daily Rundown: Lawyers Claim ‘At Least 40 Undercover Informants Or Agents’ In Jan 6 Crowd

‘AT LEAST 40 UNDERCOVER INFORMANTS OR AGENTS’ IN JAN 6 CROWD: LAWYERS… JULIE KELLY: NEW bombshell filing in Proud Boys trial. Defense writes that DOJ just recently disclosed involvement of undercover officers/informants from other agencies aside from FBI–DC Metro police and DHS. “At least 40 undercover informants…” (SCREENSHOT, THREAD)
Daily Rundown: Lawyers Claim 'At Least 40 Undercover Informants Or Agents' In Jan 6 Crowd
Vince Coglianese Editorial Director
