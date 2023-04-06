Texas Woman Allegedly Claims She Sold Child, Police Dispute Claim As She Reportedly Flees Country

An Everman, Texas, woman who allegedly claimed she sold her missing child is believed to have fled the country, KDFW reported Wednesday.

Police say 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen in Nov. 2022. His mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, allegedly told her brother Cantarino Rodriguez she sold the child to another individual in a Fiesta Market, according to a search warrant obtained by KDFW.

Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer disputed the claim about the child being sold, saying, “we’ve had a ton of investigators spend really the last few days combing through every transaction, every phone call, every text message.” Police now “can specifically rule out, he was not sold to a lady in a Fiesta Mart,” the outlet reported.

Rodriguez claimed his sister told him she was afraid of contacting the individual to whom she allegedly sold Rodriguez-Alvarez out of fear of attracting attention from authorities, KDFW reported. (RELATED: Incredible Video Shows Moment State Troopers Find 4-Year-Old Boy, Dog Who Went Missing In The Woods)

Missing Everman 6-year-old’s mom claimed she sold him at Fiesta Market, search warrant says Everman Chief of Police Craig Spencer, however, said, “…but we can specifically rule out, he was not sold to a lady in a Fiesta Mart.” ⁦@FOX4⁩ https://t.co/c2ZkjxjQlA — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) April 6, 2023

Authorities issued a felony warrant for Rodriguez-Singh and her husband over false information given with regard to Rodriguez-Alvarez’s location. The warrant included a description from the boy’s uncle of how Rodriguez-Alvarez was allegedly assaulted with car keys by his mother after he drank water, according to KDFW.

Rodriguez-Singh, her husband Arshdeep Singh, and six of her children reportedly flew to India via Turkey on one-way tickets after police initiated a probe into the boy’s whereabouts. Rodriguez-Alvarez was not listed as a passenger on the flights in a warrant obtained by the outlet.

Police are still searching for Rodriguez-Alvarez, who investigators claim has physical and developmental challenges. An Endangered Missing Persons Report has been filed in his name, KDFW reported.