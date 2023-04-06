‘John Wick’ Star Lance Reddick’s Lawyer Challenges His Alleged Cause Of Death

“John Wick” star Lance Reddick’s death was allegedly caused by heart disease, a statement his lawyer is now challenging, People reported Thursday.

Reddick passed away from Ischemic Heart Disease and Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease and was set to be cremated after he died, according to a copy of the actor’s death certificate obtained by TMZ. Reddick had been promoting “John Wick: Chapter 4” at the time of his death. His wife, Stephanie, found him collapsed in the backyard of their Studio City home March 17 and dialed 911 for assistance, according to TMZ. Reddick was 60 years old.

Lance Reddick’s Cause of Death Determined: Report pic.twitter.com/WFFWEoARS3 — People (@people) April 6, 2023

Reddick’s “John Wick” press tour was in full swing, and he had a scheduled appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s show that was supposed to take place during the week he passed away.

“I have represented Lance Reddick for many years and continue to represent his wife Stephanie,” Reddick’s attorney, James Hornstein, said in a statement to People. “The coroner statement on the death certificate is not a result of an autopsy. No autopsy was performed on Lance. To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions.”

“The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle,” the statement continued, according to the outlet.

Reddick posted a selfie video of himself with his dogs a few days prior to his passing, showing he had been home at the time “John Wick: Chapter 4” was premiering in New York City. He was notably absent from the red carpet, but the reason why he opted not to attend remains unclear, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Raquel Welch Cause Of Death Revealed)

Lance’s co-stars honored his memory by wearing blue ribbons to the Los Angeles movie premiere, and Keanu Reeves paid tribute to his friend with some touching words from the heart, video shows.