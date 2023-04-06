McDonalds Hit With Civil Rights Complaint For Allegedly Racist Hiring Practices

A legal group filed a federal civil rights complaint against McDonald’s for allegedly racist hiring practices rooted in its diversity goals.

America First Legal asked the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to open the civil rights investigation on Wednesday, arguing that McDonald’s publicly available staffing goals show it violated federal law that prohibits employers from discriminating on the basis of race and sex. Documents, including one that features a “Diversity Snapshot” breaking down staff by race and sex, show McDonalds created demographic quotas for employees.

These actions are “un-American, bad for business, and patently unlawful,” America First Legal Vice President Gene Hamilton said in a statement.

“So many of America’s biggest and most celebrated corporations have abandoned the very systems, values, and laws that made this country great,” America First Legal Vice President Gene Hamilton said in a statement. “Now, even McDonald’s, with its iconic golden arches and international recognition as a standard-bearer for American success, has caved to a woke mob of activists and has committed to violating the law to achieve their desired social outcomes–even aiming for racial quotas.”

/2 McDonald’s publicly admits to intentionally violating federal law that prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. The corporation even created a “Diversity Snapshot” that breaks down its staffing goals by race and sex: pic.twitter.com/e27gTYW7zF — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) April 5, 2023



The company’s “Allyship through Accountability” program outlines methods for holding executives “directly accountable for making tangible progress in our DEI goals” by measuring performance through “human capital metrics,” such as the amount of women and minorities in Senior Director roles, according to its website. (RELATED: McDonald’s Asks Corporate Employees To Work Virtually As They Announce Layoffs)

McDonald’s says it intends to reach gender parity in leadership roles by 2o30, noting it already increased the number of women in leadership from 37% to 41% in 2021.

“As early as March 2022, McDonald’s was aware that its unlawful employment practices created legal risk,” the complaint states. “Regardless, the corporation has chosen to promote and use employment practices that are both patently illegal and deeply harmful.”

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.