Mötley Crüe Co-Founder Mick Mars Sues His Own Band

Mötley Crüe co-founder Mick Mars is suing the band for kicking him out and failing to fairly financially compensate him.

The band is in the middle of its farewell tour without Mars, who announced he wouldn’t be on the road due to a debilitating arthritic disease called ankylosing spondylitis, according to TMZ. The lawsuit reportedly indicated his willingness to record with the band and participate in limited performances, with tours being his only restriction, but Mars claims he has been completely pushed out.

He alleges his share of profits from the band has been sliced from 25 percent to five percent and is demanding that Mötley Crüe display the band’s financial records so he can be paid what he feels he is owed, according to TMZ.

Mötley Crüe co-founder Mick Mars IS going away mad … as they’re in the middle of a farewell tour, without Mick, he’s suing his ex-band. https://t.co/7P1upqy5Kr — TMZ (@TMZ) April 6, 2023

Mars is both the co-founder and lead guitarist of the band and has contributed to the overall success of the band since its inception. Legal documents indicate the band is now making him feel as though the five percent they’re offering is a generous distribution of profits, and have suggested that they didn’t owe him any funds at all, according to TMZ.

Mick claims the band members conducted a meeting and decided to “unilaterally” remove him from Mötley Crüe, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Famous Drummer Rick Allen Violently Attacked Outside Florida Hotel)

The nature of the law suit appears to be personal and includes accusations from Mars that bassist Nikki Sixx was guilty of “gaslighting” him about his guitar skills not being as sharp as they used to be. He has also reportedly lashed out at Sixx in retaliation, stating that Sixx’s musical contributions were pre-recorded and not played live on tour, according to TMZ.

The situation continues to develop.