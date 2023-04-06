Idaho School Board Member To GOP Governor: ‘F*ck You … I’m Pissing On Your Grave’

A member of an Idaho school board had some vulgar words for Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little for banning medical transgender procedures for minors.

Boise School Board member Shiva Rajbhandari, 18, raged at the bill, claiming it to be “unconstitutional” and harmful to transgender kids. The newly-passed law threatens medical professionals with up to ten years in prison if they perform the procedures on minors.

“Fuck you @GovernorLittle. I pray you live a long life so you can bear witness to the pain you’ve unleashed on Idaho’s children and families today. When you do die though, I’m pissing on your grave,” Rajbhandari said. “This law is unconstitutional. When government begins to intrude on the inalienable rights of the people, it forfeits any form of legitimacy. It is not just our right but our duty to stand up to tyranny. We will never EVER stop fighting for our trans and non-binary youth.”

He later said his tweet was “inappropriate” and unreflective of the school board. The statement continued to target Little for allegedly showing “little regard” for the minors. (RELATED: Indiana Bans Sex Changes For Minors)

“My strong language is reflective of my anger and frustration with the pointlessness of diplomatic dialogue with legislators and a governor who have shown such little regard for the lives of Idaho youth,” he said. “The hypocrisy of suggesting that such a profane tweet is more harmful than what HB 71 could unleash on our trans and non-binary youth baffles me. I remain unapologetic in my commitment to our LGBTQ+ community.”

Many who have regretted undergoing the procedures in question said medical professional sped up the process and performed irreversible surgeries by removing healthy body parts from the patients.

Republican-led states and European countries including the United Kingdom and Finland have passed bans on sex-reassignment surgeries and hormone procedures for minors. England’s National Health Service shut down the nation’s only youth gender clinic after concluding it was “not safe” for children.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that parents, not legislators, should make decisions on whether a child medically transitions.