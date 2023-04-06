Imprisoned ‘Real Housewives’ Star Jen Shah Developing Original Stage Play With Fellow Prisoners

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah is developing a stage play with her fellow inmates while serving her six-and-a-half year sentence for wire fraud.

Her new play will reportedly mimic the “Real Housewives” format and is already in the works, according to TMZ. Shah has reportedly kept herself busy with the project while incarcerated at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, and is teaching some of the inmates to read and write in order to execute the script for her production. Shah’s manager, Chris Giovanni, said the reality star’s project will be titled, “The Real Housewives of Bryan,” according to TMZ.

The script for Shah’s project reportedly revolves around the real-life housewives residing at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, with some added spice and creative development of their personalities for the sake of entertainment, according to TMZ.

Shah has reportedly been working for the prison’s educational department and library since she began serving her sentence in February, and is building strong friendships behind bars. She’s also recruiting from within her friend group to assemble the team for her new production, the outlet noted.

Shah has reportedly not been eating much and has already lost weight during her short stay behind bars. She continues to keep up observance of Islam and is currently celebrating Ramadan and praying daily, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘I Feel Like My Life Is Ending And I Am Truly Scared’: Jen Shah Details Her First Days In Prison)

The reality television star began her sentence after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to TMZ.