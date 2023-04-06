Stormy Daniels Says Trump’s ‘Crimes Against’ Her Are Not ‘Worthy’ Of Jail Time

Former porn star Stormy Daniels said in an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan that she doesn’t think former President Donald Trump’s “crimes” involving her are worthy of jail time.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges Tuesday after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him March 30. Trump is accused of falsifying business records in the first degree to keep Daniels quiet about an alleged affair.

Daniels weighed in on the charges.

“I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration,” Daniels said in the interview, which is set to air Thursday night on Fox Nation. “I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely.”

Daniels also told Morgan she is looking forward to testifying against Trump. (RELATED: The Biggest Weaknesses In The Trump Case Are Laid To Bare)

“It’s daunting, but I look forward to it. You know what I mean? Because I have nothing to hide,” Daniels said. “I’m the only one that has been telling the truth and you can’t shame me even more. I feel like if they don’t, it paints the picture that they know something about me that makes me untrustworthy or not reliable … I think having them call me in and put me on the stand legitimizes my story and who I am and if they don’t, it almost feels like they’re hiding me.”