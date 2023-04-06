Male Teen Who Identifies As ‘Lilly’ Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Up School After Police Find Manifesto: Affidavit

A 19-year-old former student has been accused of threatening to shoot up multiple schools and churches in Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to an affidavit from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office filed formal charges against William Whitworth, who identifies as “Lilly,” on April 1. An arrest affidavit obtained by the Daily Caller refers to Whitworth as Lilly, but checks off his sex as “male.” Whitworth is charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, criminal mischief, menacing, and interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions, the affidavit shows.

Whitworth’s sister called the sheriff’s office to their home, reporting multiple threats Whitworth had allegedly made against schools in the area. Deputy Mike Watters asked Whitworth if he intended to shoot up a school, to which Whitworth nodded his head “yes,” according to the affidavit. Whitworth said Timberview Middle School, which he allegedly attended for fifth, sixth and seventh grade, was one of his “main targets,” but that he also intended to shoot up churches, according to the document.

Watters found Whitworth asleep in a bedroom upon arrival at the home, where trash was piled by the bed “so high that it was level with it,” the affidavit reads. “[T]here was a hole in the wall beside the bed, and the sheets on the bed that were supposed to be white were stained brown.”

Whitworth, who seemed tired and “could not stay awake” during the interaction with Watters, indicated by nodding that he had considered suicide in the past, and had not received any help for the alleged suicidal ideations, according to the affidavit. (RELATED: Children’s Book Illustrator Charged With ‘Terroristic Threatening’ For Suggesting Trans People May Kill Children)

Whitworth offered to show Watters his manifesto, but in the process of looking for it police found several notebooks with drawings of desk setups and floor plans, including a drawing of a clock apparently to use as a detonation device, according to the affidavit. The notebook also listed the name of conservative Canadian activist Lauren Southern, calling her “pathetic,” and Donald Trump, whom he called a “con-man.” Police also retrieved a copy of “The Communist Manifesto” as evidence, according to the document.

Another notebook police believed to be the manifesto contained “a list of firearms and how to 3D print them,” “detailed lists of numerous named individuals to be killed and their indented casualty versus injury rate,” “information detailing the creation of improvised explosive devices” and “the Finalization of locations being Timberview Middle School, Prairie Hills Elementary, and Pine Creek High School,” according to the affidavit.

Whitworth’s preliminary hearing is set for May 5, 2023, and bond is set at $75,000.