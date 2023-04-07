Biden Blames ‘Extreme MAGA Republicans’ After Cooldown Of March Jobs Numbers

President Joe Biden cast blame on “extreme MAGA Republicans” after jobs numbers in March cooled down from previous months.

Employers added 236,000 jobs to the economy in March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. The number came in below the expected 239,000, marking the first time expectations were not met in 12 months.

The jobs numbers have been gradually cooling in 2023, with March’s jobs report down from February’s 311,000 and January’s net gain of 504,000.

The unemployment fell slightly to a low 3.5%.

Biden touted the low unemployment rate, added jobs and his administration’s agenda in a statement Friday, saying, “This is a good jobs report for hard-working Americans. … My Investing in America agenda is building an economy that benefits hard-working Americans in every community across the country, not just those at the top.”

He then contrasted his economic plans with those of “extreme MAGA Republicans.”

“Extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress, on the other hand, are threatening to wreak havoc on our economy with debt limit brinkmanship. Their extreme agenda would send the unprecedented investments we’ve made here in America – along with the jobs that come with it – overseas. And it’s all to pay for even more giveaways to the wealthiest Americans and largest corporations. Make no mistake, I will stop those efforts to put our economy at risk and take us back to the failed policies of the past,” Biden said.

The Biden administration has consistently cast blame on “MAGA Republicans” for the economy, the border crisis, defunding the police and more, particularly since the president released his budget. (RELATED: White House Calls Freedom Caucus Budget ‘Extreme MAGA Republican’)

Freedom Caucus Republicans have responded by denying the claims from the Biden administration, saying the rhetoric coming from the White House is “lie” after “smear.”