Justice Clarence Thomas Responds To Report Alleging He Took Improper Gifts

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas denied wrongdoing in a response to an article alleging that he accepted improper gifts from a longtime friend and conservative donor.

“Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years. As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them. Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable,” Thomas said in a statement.

“I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with disclosure guidelines. These guidelines are now being changed, as the committee of the Judicial Conference responsible for financial disclosure over the entire federal judiciary just this past month announced new guidance. And, it is, of course, my intent to follow this guidance in the future,” he continued.

