Coolio’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The death of famous rapper Coolio has been confirmed to have been caused by the effects of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamines.

His cause of death was confirmed by his manager. The rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr. died at his friend’s Los Angeles home in September at the age of 59, according to CBS. He had suffered from heart disease and asthma, and the Los Angeles County coroner’s report indicated he had recently used phencyclidine, also known as PCP, according to CBS. His death has been deemed accidental.

Coolio had a big footprint in the music industry and was best known for his hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which earned him a Grammy. The song was featured on the 1995 soundtrack to the movie “Dangerous Minds,” starring Michelle Pfeiffer. The song spent an impressive three weeks at the top of the Billboard 100, and is considered to be one of the most successful rap songs of all time, according to CBS.

Coolio was raised in Compton and soared to the top of his genre, selling more than 17 million records during his career, according to CBS Los Angeles. (RELATED: Man Pleads Guilty After Providing Drugs To Actor Michael Williams, US Attorney Says)

In July 2022, “Gangster’s Paradise” reached a milestone one billion views on YouTube.