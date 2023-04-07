‘Hollywood Is F*cked Up’: Emily Ratajkowski Speaks Out About The Dark Side Of The Industry

Famous model Emily Ratajkowski spoke out about the dark side of the entertainment industry in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.

During the interview, Ratajkowski revealed the way she has been treated by men and addressed the power dynamics in the industry.

“This is a fucked up world. Like, Hollywood is fucked up. And it’s dark,” she told the Times. Ratajkowski also discussed the moment she realized her now ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, was surrounded by men who viewed women as a commodity.

“I hated that my husband was at all connected to these men,” she said.

Ratajkowksi addressed many of the same concerns in her 2021 book, “My Body.”

“I thought about the way that [Bear-McClard] had glided through the room, a room full of men who only two years before had been kissing Harvey Weinstein’s ring and encouraging their young female clients to take meetings with him in hotel rooms,” she wrote in the book, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Soon after, Ratajkowski was made aware of McClard’s alleged treatment of other women and was reminded of the dark side of Hollywood that contained exploitative forces that allow men to take advantage of women routinely, she told the Times. “The world is pretty brutal to women, no matter what they look like,” she said.

She went on to note the numerous “networking” dinners she attended as a young model and described the series of events that would follow what initially seemed to be an innocent dinner experience.

“Disgusting, 40-plus men showing up in black cars,” Ratajkowski told the Times. “There’s no direct explanation of what is being traded for what, which is why it’s so creepy. They call themselves party promoters, but, like, party promoters or sex traffickers?”

“And maybe that’s why right now I’m not really interested in men’s POVs,” she continued. “Because they were lies. And I don’t mean infidelity.”

Ratajkowski then discussed dating and her current relationship status. (REALTED: Forced To ‘Spread My Legs And Submit To Cervical Exams’: Paris Hilton Reveals She Was Sexually Abused As A Teen)

“Obviously, it would be nice to be with somebody who’s in the industry or understands it, but I don’t think I can,” she told the Times.