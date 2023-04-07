LSU’s Angel Reese Walks Back Threat To Boycott The Biden White House

Because of course.

LSU women’s basketball star (and now national champion) Angel Reese was livid when First Lady Jill Biden suggested that Iowa should also get an invitation to the White House, with a spokeswoman later clarifying that only LSU would be invited to the White House. However, that didn’t stop Reese from trying to cook up a Baton Rouge boycott against the Bidens.

“I mean, you like felt like they should’ve came because of sportsmanship, right? They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas, we’ll see Michelle, we’ll see Barack,” said Reese on the ‘Paper Route’ podcast.

And the Tigers program later came out and said that they would accept an invite to the White House if they received one, despite what Reese thinks about it, which has now caused the Bayou Barbie to back down.

“I’m going to do what’s best for the team. If they would like to go and we decide to go, then we’re going to go. It was tough seeing that in the beginning, but I think we’ll all come together and it will be good,” Reese told ESPN during an interview. (RELATED: REPORT: Ben Gordon Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Juice Shop Patrons With Knife)

The four-letter network then bluntly asked her if she was going to go to the White House.

“Yeah, yeah … I’m a team player. I’m gonna do what’s best for the team.”

Just a bizarre situation all around.