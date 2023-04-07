New York Yankees Pitchers Luis Severino And Domingo German Lose Boatload Of Money After Their Homes Are Burglarized

New York Yankees pitchers Luis Severino and Domingo German had their Tampa-area homes burglarized in 2022, according to police.

Hillsborough County authorities said that the homes of both Yankees were broken into during the regular season last year on days when they had home games in New York, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

An affidavit cited by the outlet claims that four burglars allegedly stole “multiple purses and watches valued at approximately $20,000” from German‘s home in Thonotosassa, 15 miles outside of Tampa. The alleged crime took place Aug. 19, according to the affidavit.

Seen on surveillance footage, the suspects were reportedly wearing masks, gloves and hoods, and left the crime scene in a Penske rental vehicle.

Hillsborough police say the incident is “similar to another residential burglary” that happened at Severino’s home on June 1 and 3.

More than $300,000 worth of jewelry was stolen alongside other items from Severino’s place, which is located in Tarpon Springs (30 miles outside of Tampa)

Police connected the two break-ins via a search warrant affidavit linking one suspect to each of the crime scenes, according to the Tampa Bay Times. (RELATED: REPORT: The Masters Is Bringing In An Insane $1 Million Every Hour On Merchandise)

“Based on the multiple links between the Hillsborough County burglary of Domingo German’s residence and the Pinellas County burglary of Luis Severino’s residence … it is likely the burglaries were committed by the same group of suspects,” read the warrant.