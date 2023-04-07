NFL Superstar Travis Kelce Tosses Out Laughably Bad First Pitch At Baseball Game

Superstar tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs threw out a laughably bad first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians game on Friday.

The two-time Super Bowl champ spiked the ceremonial first pitch directly into the ground as Guardians’ pitcher Shane Bieber was nearly taken out by the wild throw. The ball bounced right to the back stop as Kelce immediately ran to Bieber to give him a hug. Kelce knew right away how bad his pitch was.

Travis Kelce’s first pitch was a bit short 😂 (via @PitchingNinja)pic.twitter.com/OZnLDRBF6a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2023

After the tough first pitch, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes chimed in on his teammates’ throw. In one tweet, Mahomes tweeted a bunch of laughing emojis at Kelce and said, “Ayyyyyy bruhhhhhhhhh.” In a separate tweet, Mahomes tweeted at the Kansas City Royals account and said, “Ayyy @Royals lets give him another chance. ASAP!!!”

Ayyy @Royals lets give him another chance. ASAP!!! https://t.co/v3RENRzcex — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 7, 2023

Kelce couldn’t help but point out how bad his throw was too. “Been spiking a football for the past 10 years… can you tell?” he tweeted afterwards with four laughing emojis. (RELATED: Babe Ruth’s Bat Sells For $1.85 Million)

Been spiking a football for the past 10 years… can you tell? 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/STEm2nF4pW — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 7, 2023

Kelce’s pitch is one of the worst I have ever seen in my life. It’s as bad as 50 Cent’s and Conor McGregor’s. With that said, I don’t think anybody’s opening pitch could be as bad as Dr. Anthony Fauci’s from 2020.

WATCH: Dr. Anthony Fauci throws opening day first pitch before Yankees-National game. Just a bit outside, Dr. Fauci 😄⚾️ #OpeningDay https://t.co/f5HOn8HVLL pic.twitter.com/46lBfI30VS — KRON4 News (@kron4news) July 24, 2020

It’s a good thing that football has worked out so well for Kelce. It’s abundantly clear that baseball is not his forte.