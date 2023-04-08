‘Ignore This’: AOC Tells Biden Administration To Dismiss Abortion Pill Ruling

New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed a ruling Friday from a Texas federal judge which halted the FDA approval of the abortion-inducing pill, mifepristone, and suggested the Biden administration ignore it.

The New York Democrat shared her thoughts on CNN, where she told Anderson Cooper the ruling was a judicial overreach by judges who were disproportionately elevated by Republicans. The congresswoman claimed the recent ruling was part of a broader strategy by conservatives to undermine abortion rights through packing courts with “partisan judges” who are typically “under-qualified or completely unqualified for their role.” (RELATED: ‘Significant Victory’: Federal Judge Requires FDA Reverse Approval Of Abortion Pill)

“The Biden administration should ignore this ruling,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The congresswoman then claimed the ruling contributed to a declining faith in the legitimacy of the judiciary. She claimed the ruling reflected the ideological preferences of the judiciary with no actual basis in the law.

“I believe that the Biden administration should ignore this ruling”: Rep. @AOC reacts to Texas judge’s abortion pill ruling https://t.co/fLN25Ll12Y pic.twitter.com/EFUTyFFHqI — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 8, 2023

“What they are currently doing is engaged in an unprecedented and dramatic erosion of the legitimacy of the courts. It is the justices themselves, through the deeply partisan and unfounded nature of these rulings that are undermining their own enforcements,” the congresswoman said.

“It relies on enforcement, and it is up to the Biden administration … to choose whether to enforce such a ruling,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

Although the congresswoman stated that while the federal government’s ignoring court rulings it disagreed with would set a bad precedent, following the rulings without pushback would be an unacceptable alternative. Ocasio-Cortez argued Congress and the Executive branch shouldn’t have their policies and goals impeded by “requiring the unanimous consent of 650 district court judges.” She also dismissed the quality of the federal judiciary by stating that even the American Bar Association says they “aren’t fit for the role” and that they’re only on the bench because of a Republican “power-grab.”