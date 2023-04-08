Army Sergeant Found Guilty Of Murdering BLM Protester After Being Swarmed By Group During 2020 Riots

Daniel Perry, a sergeant in the U.S. Army, was found guilty Friday of murdering a man during a 2020 Black Lives Matter riot following an eight-day trial.

Perry was charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the death of Garrett Foster in 2020. A jury found him guilty of murder but dropped the charge of aggravated assault, according to Fox 7 Austin. (RELATED: Video: Angry Mob Accosts Female Swimmer Who Says Men Should Not Compete With Women)

Perry was driving for Uber when he shot Foster steps away from the Texas State Capitol, according to the Texas Tribune. Perry honked his car at the crowd of people protesting, police said, before driving his car into the crowd. Foster, an Air Force veteran, was carrying an AK-47 rifle when Perry shot him. Perry called the police to report the incident, claiming he acted in self-defense.

A Soros DA convicted an active duty service member and Uber driver, Daniel Perry, for defending himself against this man. pic.twitter.com/xONalKLt9B — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 7, 2023

“I’m grateful to our dedicated career prosecutors and victims’ counselors who tried this case,” Garza said in a press release following the verdict. “They worked hard to make a complete and accurate presentation of the facts to the jury. Our hearts continue to break for the Foster family. We hope this verdict brings closure and peace to the victim’s family.”

Perry will be sentenced on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during massive riots that broke out in major cities across the country following the killing of George Floyd, a black man, in police custody. Damages from the riots cost anywhere between $500-$900 million. At least 25 people were killed.