Seeing Double: Paris Gets A Second Eiffel

The iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris has spawned a double due to an artist who made the novel move of erecting a diminutive doppelganger. Phillipe Maindron has constructed a tower that is around a tenth the size of its larger namesake. Maindron said he wanted to create something “carefree” – and called his creation the Eiffela, according to the BBC.

The original Eiffel – one of the best-known structures in Europe, and very controversial at the time of its erection in 1887 – is 330 metres high, and already impressive. Sightseers are flocking to the French capital to investigate its smaller sibling, placed on the Champs de Mars. Eiffela is a structure 33 meters high and weighing 32 tons. “Don’t worry, you are looking good” wrote the Parisian Consistory last Saturday, the day on which the second tower was placed next to the original.

“We’ve got two Eiffel Towers for the price of one,” a Parisian passing through the park told AFP. Maindron told the media outlet “Seven years ago I had the idea to build the Eiffel Tower on a scale of one to ten. The aim is to create a moment of lightness, of tranquillity. In the current economic climate, I think we really need this and there is no other objective than to create happiness and peace. create bonds”.

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo also welcomed the joyeux arrival by posting a humorous message on social media, roughly translated: “A world symbol, the Eiffel Tower blew out its 134 candles yesterday in very good company. Live well, Eiffel!”

RELATED: Eiffel Tower Evacuated After Man Caught Climbing It https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-element-cse&cx=013858372769713515008:m9uq4uupsfm&q=https://dailycaller.com/2019/05/20/paris-eiffel-tower-evacuated-man-climbing/&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjuzKOFt5r-AhUWVKQEHTMMCVoQFnoECAMQAg&usg=AOvVaw3xpRmJ68YWAw-w3aL_fqMi