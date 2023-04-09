Explosion Takes Down Buildings In France, Eight People Missing

At least eight people have been declared missing after an explosion Sunday rocked through a residential building in France, causing its collapse and the partial collapse of the buildings next door.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, an explosion rocked through the seaside city of Marseille, bringing more than 100 firefighters to the scene in a desperate attempt to put out flames and search for survivors, according to the Associated Press. After 17 hours of battling intense heat, however, “the situation [was] not yet stabilized,” Marseille Prosecutor Dominique Laurens told reporters at a news conference Sunday evening, according to the AP.

Laurens confirmed to the BBC at least eight people were missing in the flaming rubble, telling the outlet they “were not responding to phone calls.” As a result, Marseille mayor, Benoit Payan, told the outlet, “we have to be prepared to have victims.”

