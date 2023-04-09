Norfolk Southern Train Derails In Alabama, Temporarily Traps Crew Inside

A train belonging to Norfolk Southern derailed Saturday night as it passed through the rural Alabama town of Jasper, ABC 33/40 reported.

Eleven cars, along with the lead locomotive of the train, exited the track. Diesel fuel and engine oil from the train also leaked as a result of the derailment, according to a Norfolk Southern statement obtained by ABC 33/40.

A Jasper Police Department Facebook post Sunday noted the company stated, “The train crew was briefly trapped in the engine room because the engine tilted over.”

The crew members did not suffer serious injuries and Norfolk Southern informed authorities the train did not contain or release any hazardous materials when it derailed, the post continued.

11 car Norfolk Southern train derailment in Jasper, Walker Co. The company says the locomotive also spilled diesel and engine fuel.

2 crew members were taken to the hospital but haven’t been released. @abc3340 📸 : Bill Castle

Norfolk Southern said the crew members involved in the derailment were briefly hospitalized. An array of heavy machinery has since been dispatched to the scene to help clear debris, ABC 33/40 reported.

The Jasper Police Department, via Facebook, said “Norfolk Southern and Walker County EMA are remaining on the scene to return the track to service.” (RELATED: Norfolk Southern Wiped Video Leading Up To Toxic Train Derailment, Official Says)

Norfolk Southern attained notoriety in February after a company train derailed in eastern Ohio and released an array of toxic chemicals over the town of East Palestine.