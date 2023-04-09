Tiger Woods Withdraws From 2023 Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods fought through the rain, wind and cold Saturday morning as the suspended second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament was completed in Augusta, Georgia, to no avail. Woods had to wait until the final groups finished on the 18th green to see if his +3 total was good enough to let him play on in round three.

After his bogey on 18 dropped his score to +3, success looked doubtful for Woods as the projected cut was +2. When Woods’ good friend Justin Thomas bogeyed 18 and thus missed the cut-off, Woods was in to play the weekend in Augusta. By making the cut, Woods did so for the 23rd straight year, tying Fred Couples and Gary Player. Fred Couples became the oldest player to make the cut at the Masters at 63 in this year’s tournament. (RELATED: Massive Tree Falls At The Masters, Nearly Crushing Several Spectators)

The cold temperatures and heavy rain, however, took a noticeable toll on Woods, and his limp became pronounced as his damaged leg was not holding up in the inclement weather. Woods started the third round — which was eventually suspended Saturday afternoon — but his six over round dropped him far down the leaderboard. With cold temperatures and a soggy course awaiting the golfers Sunday, Tiger Woods pulled out of the 2023 Masters. His body could not withstand the hilly course, wet conditions and cold temperatures.

I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2023

Tiger Woods has been recovering from injuries sustained in a single-car crash in 2021. He has been playing in limited tournaments citing difficulties in walking the 72 holes.